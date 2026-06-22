Minister Gibson-Velox commends staff of her ministry for protecting vulnerable citizens

Minister of the Family, Gender Affairs, Persons with Disabilities, Local Government and Labour, Honourable Laverne Gibson-Velox has commended the staff within her Ministry for the efforts made to ensure the protection of the nation’s most vulnerable citizens.

Her commendation came during the Face to Face programme aired on NBC Radio.

Minister Gibson-Velox said her Ministry continues to work closely with the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force and other relevant authorities to ensure that the rights of every Vincentian are respected and protected.

The Minister said while there are limitations and challenges, her staff continues to go beyond the call of duty to protect Vincentians

Like this: Like Loading…

Related