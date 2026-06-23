Government launches ‘Go Grenadines’ initiative to boost domestic tourism and the local economy

The Ministry of Tourism Civil Aviation and Sustainable Development has officially launched the Go Grenadines Initiative, a program designed to boost domestic tourism and stimulate the local economy.

Minister of Tourism and Sustainable Development, Dr. Hon. Kishore Shallow, announced during a news conference on Monday, that the initiative will focus on encouraging Vincentians to explore the Grenadines during the summer months, with special emphasis on the month of August.

Minister Shallow also noted that the program aims to attract regional travelers, while promoting staycations for locals.

Minister Shallow explained, that as part of the initiative, participants will be issued a Go Grenadines Passport, valued at $100 EC, in the form of a voucher. The Tourism Minister also revealed that up to 1,000 passports will be made available, with full details on how to access them to be shared soon.

Minister of Tourism and Sustainable Development, Dr. Hon. Kishore Shallow, speaking at a news conference on Monday

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