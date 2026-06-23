Latest News News & Sports NBC’s Carnival Update- Tuesday 23rd June,2026 Z Jack June 23, 2026 Share This Article: Share on Facebook (Opens in new window) Facebook Share on X (Opens in new window) X Share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window) LinkedIn Email a link to a friend (Opens in new window) Email Share on Tumblr (Opens in new window) Tumblr Print (Opens in new window) Print Twenty-two semifinalists will this Friday vie for a place in the Finals of the 2026 National Calypso Monarch competition. Recardo Wilson has more in today’s Carnival Update. https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2026/06/CALYPSO-SEMI-FINALS-CARNIVAL-UPDATE.mp3Like this:Like Loading…RelatedContinue ReadingPrevious: Government launches ‘Go Grenadines’ initiative to boost domestic tourism and the local economyNext: Newly appointed Tourism Authority Chief Executive Officer commended by Authority’s Chairperson Related Stories Latest News News & Sports Newly appointed Tourism Authority Chief Executive Officer commended by Authority’s Chairperson Z Jack June 23, 2026 Latest News News & Sports Government launches ‘Go Grenadines’ initiative to boost domestic tourism and the local economy Z Jack June 23, 2026 Latest News News & Sports Minister Gibson-Velox commends staff of her ministry for protecting vulnerable citizens Z Jack June 22, 2026
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