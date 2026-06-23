Newly appointed Tourism Authority Chief Executive Officer commended by Authority’s Chairperson
The newly-appointed CEO of the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Tourism Authority, Shafia London, has been commended by the Chairperson of the Authority, Shelly Ann Fraser, as she prepares to assume her new role.
Miss Fraser noted that the appointment reflects the Board’s commitment to strengthening the organization and advancing its mission to support growth and development within the tourism sector.
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