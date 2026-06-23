SVG Community College to hold 2026 Graduation Ceremony for over 900 students

The St. Vincent and the Grenadines Community College will host its 2026 Graduation Ceremony this afternoon, with over 900 students expected to be presented with certificates, after completing various programmes at the College.

A release from the College says 961 students will receive certificates at today’s Graduation Ceremony.

Four hundred and forty students will graduate from the Division of Arts, Sciences and General Studies; 42 from the Division of Nursing Education:; 48 from the Division of Teacher Education; 349 from the Division of Technical and Vocational Education and 82 will graduate from the Centre for General and Continuing Education.

The featured speaker will be Dr. Andrea Veira, a distinguished Vincentian Scholar, Crop Scientist, and Educator.

Dr. Veira has over 15 years of experience in agricultural development and education across the Caribbean, and currently lectures at The University of the West Indies, Cave Hill Campus.

This afternoon’s graduation ceremony will be held with the theme: Tomorrow’s Leaders: Empowered Minds, Limitless Possibilities.

It is scheduled to commence at 2 pm, at the Victoria Park.

Like this: Like Loading…

Related