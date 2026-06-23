Forty-Five Restaurants across SVG participating in Restaurant Week 2026

Forty-five local restaurants are participating in activities being held throughout this week in observance of Restaurant Week 2026, which is being hosted by the St Vincent and the Grenadines Hotel and Tourism Association.

President of the Association, Isola Giddings told NBC News this year’s programme runs from June 21st to 27th and is packed with activities for everyone.

Miss Giddings said a number of activities have been held thus far and they have been very successful.

Miss Giddings said a Bartenders training programme is being held today as part of the activities, as she encouraged the public to support all restaurants across the country.

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