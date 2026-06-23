Leron France wins Public Service Public Speaking competition

Leron France of the Ministry of Transport captured the first place in the main speech category at the Public Service Public Speaking Competition, held yesterday afternoon at the Methodist Church Hall as part of activities to mark Public Service Week.

The competition featured eight public servants representing various government ministries, who spoke on the topic “Transforming Public Institutions – Advancing Innovation, Participation and Inclusion.”

Wanika Ashton representing the Office of the Prime Minister secured second place, winning in the Creative Wear category, while Shemika Williams of the Ministry of Higher Education, placed third.

Wanika Ashton and Shemika Williams also shared the top position in the Impromptu category.

The other participants were: Alimwa Browne representing the Ministry of Legal Affairs; Marksen McDowall from the Ministry of Education, Chrissa Porter-Preddie representing the Ministry of Finance, Claris-Ann Joseph, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Omarlo Garrick from the Ministry of Youth.

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