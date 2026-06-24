Prime Minister Friday reaffirms SVG commitment to OECS Cooperation despite emerging challenges

St. Vincent and the Grenadines remains committed to supporting the work of the Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States, OECS Commission, despite emerging challenges.

This commitment came from Prime Minister, Dr. the Hon. Godwin Friday, as he addressed delegates at the 78th Meeting of the OECS Authority this week, as outgoing Chairman.

The Prime Minister underscored the importance of regional solidarity in addressing the shared challenges facing Small Island Developing States.

Dr. Friday pledged continued support for the OECS agenda amid growing global uncertainty.

Reflecting on the work undertaken during his Chairmanship, Prime Minister Friday pointed to advances in affordable and sustainable energy, development financing, security and economic resilience.

Prime Minister, Dr. the Hon. Godwin Friday, delivering an address on Sunday, at the opening of the 78th Meeting of the OECS Authority, held in Antigua and Barbuda.

The ceremony brought together Heads of Government and senior representatives from across the OECS, regional institutions, members of the diplomatic corps, and other distinguished guests

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