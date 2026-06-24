Minister Leacock commends Public Sector Workers for their contribution to National Development

Public Sector workers across St. Vincent and the Grenadines have been commended for their dedication to national development.

The commendation came from Minister with responsibility for the Public Service, Major Hon. St. Clair Leacock in an address to observe Public Service Day on Tuesday.

Minister Leacock said the Public Servants play a critical role in delivering essential services to the public.

Minister Leacock also commended retired Public Servants for their contribution to the development of the country.

The Public Sector Reform Unit hosted a series of activities to observe Public Service Week with the theme: Transforming Public Institutions: Advancing Innovation, Participation and Inclusion.

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