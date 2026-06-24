Calliaqua Residents to benefit from measures by the Government to address drainage issues

Residents in the Calliaqua community can look forward to some relief in relation to the drainage problems which currently exist in the area.

The assurance has come from Parliamentary Representative for the area, and Minister of the Family, Gender Affairs, Persons with Disabilities Local Government and Labour, Hon Laverne Gibson-Velox.

Speaking on NBC’s Face to Face programme, Minister Gibson-Velox said there are drains in the area with stagnant water which creates an unpleasant smell.

Minister Gibson-Velox spoke of another drain which also needs serious urgent attention.

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