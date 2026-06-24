VINLEC says Wildlife contact responsible for early morning power disruption across St. Vincent

The St. Vincent Electricity Services Limited (VINLEC) said an unexpected line fault caused widespread electricity disruption in some areas on mainland St. Vincent early Wednesday morning.

In a media release, VINLEC said the interruption occurred at approximately 1:15 a.m. when an unexpected line fault broke the electricity connection between the Lowmans Bay and Cane Hall Power Stations.

The utility company reported that preliminary investigations determined the fault was caused by wildlife coming into contact with energized electrical equipment.

As a result, customers in several communities across mainland St. Vincent experienced a loss of electricity supply.

VINLEC noted that the incident did not result in an island-wide blackout, with power remaining available in some areas throughout the disruption.

Technical teams were deployed immediately to investigate the fault and begin restoration efforts. Following inspections and system checks, power was progressively restored to affected customers, with full service returning by 5:51 a.m.

The company apologized to customers for the inconvenience caused and thanked the public for its patience and understanding during the outage.

VINLEC also commended its technical staff for working through the early hours of the morning to restore electricity service and stabilise the network.

The company re-affirmed its commitment to providing a safe and reliable electricity supply and said it will continue investing in infrastructure improvements aimed at strengthening service delivery across the country.

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