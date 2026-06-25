NCCP launches ‘Guns Down; Vibes Up’ campaign to promote safe and peaceful carnival celebrations

“Guns Down; Vibes Up.”

That’s the theme for a Carnival Campaign launched by the National Commission on Crime Prevention (NCCP)

The initiative seeks to promote Vincentian culture while addressing the issue of violence during the festive season.

Speaking during NBC’s On the Beat programme, Crime Prevention Officer Ryan Barbour emphasized that crime prevention begins with the Police, but requires the vigilance and co-operation of the wider community.

Mr. Barbour noted that the NCCP’s campaign takes an un-orthodox approach to crime prevention, reminding citizens that anyone can become a victim of crime.

Mr. Barbour is urging elderly citizens to remain vigilant in light of crimes being committed against vulnerable groups. He emphasized that seniors are often targeted by criminals who exploit their trust and circumstances.

Meanwhile, the Crime Prevention Officer is also calling on women and children to exercise caution.

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