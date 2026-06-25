NLA to review it’s Educational Grant and Support programme for the 2026/2027 academic year

The National Lotteries Authority (NLA) is informing all current beneficiaries of its Educational Grant/Assistance Programme that support for the 2026/2027 academic year will be reviewed under a newly structured application process.

According to the NLA, students currently receiving assistance for school meals and/or transportation are required to complete and submit a fresh application form, along with the necessary supporting documents.

The Authority emphasizes that assistance will not be automatically renewed, and that submission of an application does not guarantee approval.

It says this review process has been designed to ensure that resources are directed to students and families with the greatest financial need and re-affirms its commitment to supporting vulnerable households and reducing barriers to education.

The National Lotteries Authority says the deadline for submission is Thursday, July 30, 2026. Late applications may not be considered.

For further information, applicants are encouraged to contact the Office of the National Lotteries Authority.

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