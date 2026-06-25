The St. Vincent and the Grenadines Co-operative League led a 22-member delegation to the 68th Annual International Convention and 55th AGM of the Caribbean Confederation of Credit Unions (CCCU),

The Convention was held in at the Wyndham Grand Barbados, Sam Lord’s Castle Resort from June 19 to 24, under the theme “People, Purpose, Prosperity: The Heart of Member Development

It brought together approximately 500 participants from across the Caribbean and beyond to discuss issues affecting the movement and explore opportunities for growth and development.

President of the SVG Co-operative League, Cecil Charles, addressed the Opening Ceremony, emphasizing the importance of maintaining strong regional partnerships and remaining committed to the co-operative values that continue to distinguish credit unions throughout the Caribbean.

The SVG delegation participated in discussions on governance, technology, financial inclusion, member development, cybersecurity, and institutional resilience.

A key feature of the Convention was the continued focus on strengthening the regional credit union movement through innovation, collaboration, and shared services.

Delegates also engaged with regional partners and service providers on initiatives aimed at improving operational efficiency and member services.

The Convention incorporated the 55th CCCU AGM. The SVG Co-operative League was represented at the meeting by four primary and four alternate delegates who participated in deliberations on the Confederation’s governance, performance, and strategic priorities for the year ahead.

The League welcomed the retention of Ms. Miriam Roache, St. Vincent and the Grenadines’ representative on the CCCU Board of Directors for the ensuing year, ensuring the continued involvement of the national movement in shaping regional policy and development initiatives.

The League views the Convention as an important investment in leadership development and sector advancement and looks forward to sharing the knowledge gained for the benefit of credit union members throughout St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

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