Government of SVG expresses solidarity with the Venezuelan people after deadly earthquakes

The Government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines has expressed solidarity with the people of Venezuela, following the devastation caused by two earthquakes.

This was revealed by Minister of Health, Hon. Daniel Cummings at a Media Conference this morning at Cabinet Room.

Acting President of Venezuela Delcy Rodríguez says back-to-back earthquakes have killed at least 164 people and rescuers are searching the rubble, where more than 100 buildings have collapsed.

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