SVG Calypsonians Association to honour Veteran Performers During Vincy Mas 2026

A number of individuals who have contributed significantly to the Calypso art-form over the years, will be honoured by the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Calypsonians Association during this year’s carnival celebrations.

This was disclosed by President of the SVG Calypsonians Association, Earl Bennett during the Talk Yu Talk programme aired on NBC Radio, this week.

Mr. Bennett said this year, Kenneth Alleyne also known as Vibrating Scakes will be honoured at Dimanche Gras for his contribution to the growth of the Calypso art-form.

Mr. Bennett said the Association will also honour other Calypsonians during Friday’s National Calypso Semi-Finals dubbed Fantastic Friday.

He said these calypsonians are: J-Gould, Reality, Exposer and The Man Age.

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