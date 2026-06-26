Local Agro-Processing Forum exploring strategies to expand markets for local products
The local Agro-Processing Sector is continuing to play a vital role in expanding markets for local Producers.
The point was made by the CED’s Training and Education Co-ordinator Keisha Phillips during her remarks at the opening of an Agro-processing Stakeholders Forum, held on Wednesday at the Methodist Church Hall.
Miss Phillips said the CED will continue to work with local Agro-processors, to enhance the competitiveness of the sector.
Miss Phillips said the CED continues to promote networking and linkages to ensure that local Agro-processors can capitalize on opportunities which exist.
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