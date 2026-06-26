Zero Hunger Trust Fund engages stakeholders on 2026–2030 Strategy

Stakeholders from several sectors gathered this month at the NIS Conference Room for a Stakeholder Validation Workshop, hosted by the Zero Hunger Trust Fund (ZHTF), as part of the finalisation for its Strategic Plan 2026–2030.

The workshop brought together representatives from Government Ministries and Departments, Non-Governmental organisations, Youth and Civil Society organisations and other key partners to review the draft Strategic Plan and provide feedback on the Fund’s proposed direction for the next five years.

The session was facilitated by Strategic Consultant Kevin Hope, and formed part of a wider participatory planning process, designed to ensure that the final plan reflects national priorities, institutional realities and the lived experiences of communities.

Communications Officer for the Zero Hunger Trust Fund, Jamila Soso-Vincent said recommendations were put forward by stakeholders who participated actively in the workshop.

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