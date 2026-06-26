Planned Parenthood reports increase in STI testing ahead of carnival

The Planned Parenthood Association of St. Vincent and the Grenadines has reported an increase in the number of persons coming forward to test for Sexually Transmitted Infections (STIs).

Director of the Association, Anika Knights-Edwards, told NBC News, that the organization continues to provide a wide range of services related to Sexual and Reproductive Health.

Mrs. Knights-Edwards encouraged members of the public to take advantage of its services and to prioritize their sexual health through regular check-ups and testing especially during the Carnival Season.

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