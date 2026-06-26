Stage set for Calypso Semis tonight at Victoria Park

The stage is set for the 2026 Calypso Semifinals, Dubbed “Fantastic Friday” to be held tonight at Carnival city, Victoria Park.

Twenty two Calypsonians will compete for a chance to vie for the crown on July 5, in the Dimanche Gras show.

Eight calypsonians will represent the Upstage X-perience Calypso Tent, 7 will represent the on Tour Calypso Tent; 3 will represent the Graduates Calypso Tent, 2 calypsonians will represent the Calypso Cabaret Tent, while 2 calyponians from the Dynamites Tent (Brooklyn, NY) will take part in tonight’s competition.

Speaking on NBC Radio’s Talk Yuh Talk programme, President of the SVG Calypsonians Association, Earl Bennett said the list of semifinalists includes six former monarchs.

Mr. Bennett encouraged members of the public to attend tonight’s event.

Tonight’s show is expected to commence at 8:00 p.m. and will be aired live on NBC Radio.

Like this: Like Loading…

Related