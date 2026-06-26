RSVGPF concludes Crime Prevention Week with exhibition at Police Headquarters

The Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force today brought the curtain down on activities to mark Crime Prevention Week with an exhibition outside the Police Headquarters in Kingstown.

Assistant Superintendent of Police Atland Browne, Officer in Charge at the Criminal Investigations Department (CID), explained that the exhibition features displays from various stakeholders and departments within the police service.

The initiative is designed to educate citizens on the importance of safety awareness, with special emphasis on vigilance during the carnival season.

The exhibition showcased crime prevention strategies, safety tips, and interactive demonstrations, reinforcing the police force’s commitment to fostering community partnership in the fight against crime

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