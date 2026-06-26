Street Safari being held today as part of activities to observe Restaurant Week 2026

A Street Safari is being held at the Kingstown Cruise Terminal today, as part of activities to observe Restaurant Week 2026.

President of the SVG Hotel and Tourism Association, Isola Giddings told NBC News this year’s programme runs from June 21st to 27th and is packed with activities for everyone.

Miss Giddings said the Street Safari event runs until 4pm today, at the Cruise Ship Terminal and features a wide range of local food and drinks.

Miss Giddings said the activities will continue this afternoon with another event dubbed Sea To Plate at the Driftwood Restaurant and Lounge. She said the week of activities will climax on Saturday at the Holiday Inn.

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