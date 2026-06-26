New Consultant Psychiatrist employed as part of the Government’s a renewed thrust towards Mental Health Reform

A Consultant Psychiatrist has been employed by the Government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines, as part of a renewed thrust towards Mental Health Reform.

The announcement was made by Minister of Health, Wellness, Environmental Health and Energy, Hon Daniel Cummings, during a News Conference on Thursday.

Minister Cummings said Dr. Eloy Asanza Castillo will be based at the Mental Health Rehabilitation Centre.

Meanwhile, Dr. Castillo indicated that he is looking forward to giving service in his new role.

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