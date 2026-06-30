Health Minister highlights importance of Family support for homeless mentally ill persons

Minister of Health, Hon, Daniel Cummings has highlighted the important role of family members in providing support to homeless persons who are mentally ill.

Minister Cummings addressed the issue during a media conference which outlined the Ministry’s plans to reduce stigma, expand community based care and improve outcomes for individuals living with mental health conditions.

The Health Minister said the Ministry is committed to providing the necessary care to persons with mental health issues.

Minister Cummings also indicated that reducing stigma remains a strategic priority for the Ministry

Meanwhile … Clinical Psychologist Dr. Alisa Alvis said the Ministry of Health provides mental health services to patients free of charge.

But she underscored the need for a multi sectoral approach to having patients re-integrated into society.

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