Housing Minister urges Vincentians to prioritize Hurricane Preparedness
One month into the Atlantic Hurricane season,Minister of Housing, Land Management, Urban Development, and Informal Settlement Upgrading, Hon. Andrew John is urging nationals to be prepared.
Minister John said his Ministry has been providing the necessary support to home owners, with the distribution of materials.
Minister John also urged nationals to ensure that their surroundings are safe.
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