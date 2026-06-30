Public invited to experience flavors of Vincy Mas Food Village at ET Joshua Tarmac

Vincentians and visitors are being urged to support the Vincy Mas Food Village which opens at the E.T. Joshua tarmac in Arnos Vale tomorrow.

The “Flavors of Vincy Mas Food Village” is a multi-day culinary event to be held from July 1st to the 8th.

Speaking during the Face to Face programme on NBC Radio, Marketing Executive at the Carnival Development Corporation, Ezworth Roberts said the Food Village will highlight traditional Vincentian artisans and local cuisine.

Mr. Roberts said the CDC is confident that the Food Village will be a hit for Vincy Mas this year.

He said it will also feature local craft along with other traditional elements.

Like this: Like Loading…

Related