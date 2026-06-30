Local hoteliers called on to be part of a national effort to promote local produce

A call has been made for local hoteliers to be part of the national effort to promote local produce.

The call came from President of the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Hotel and Tourism Association, Isola Giddings, during an address at an Awards and Appreciation ceremony to mark the culmination of Restaurant Week.

President of the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Hotel and Tourism Association, Isola Giddings, speaking at the Holiday Inn and Suites at Diamond.

Forty-five Restaurants participated in the activities to mark Restaurant Week, dubbed A Taste of Vincy.

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