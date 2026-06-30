Government announces launch of Rebuilding and Resilience Project two years post Hurricane Beryl

The Government has announced the launch of a Rebuilding and Resilience Project, on the eve of the second anniversary of the passage of Hurricane Beryl.

The announcement was made by Minister of Housing, Land Management, Urban Development, and Informal Settlement Upgrading, Hon. Andrew John on NBC Radio this morning.

Minister John said the project will significantly advance housing recovery on the affected islands.

Minister John said British Investor Ian Wace will partner with the Government to roll out this project.

Like this: Like Loading…

Related