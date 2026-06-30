Minister Gibson-Velox expresses pride in Mural at the Calliaqua Playing Field
Parliamentary Representative for East St. George, Hon Lavern Gibson-Velox, says she is proud of the mural which has been painted at the Calliaqua Playing Field.
Speaking on NBC Radio recently, Minister Gibson-Velox said the operators of Rain Forest Sea Foods were fully committed to implementing the project to beautify the Calliaqua Community.
Minister Gibson-Velox commended the operators of Rain Forest Sea Foods for completing the Mural promptly, working with local and Jamaican artists to get it done.
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