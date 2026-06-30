Young Calypsonians and Soca Artistes set for compete for the Junior Calypso and Soca Crowns today

There is expected to be keen competition in this afternoon’s Junior Calypso and Soca Monarch Show.

The finalists in the Primary School category of the Calypso Competition are: Samiya My My Hutchins and Amina Lucas, both of the Dorsetshire Hill Govt School, Valiesha Johnson-Tourama Govt School and Blessing Singing Blessing Compton-Calder Primary School

The Defending Monarch in this category is: Anick Calypso Flames Stapleton.

In the Secondary category of the Calypso Competition, the Finalists are: Karieka Kherie McCaul, Princess Alexcia Lexi De Shong and Jolicia Byron of the Sandy Bay Secondary School, Ameeah Glasgow, Divine Walters and Divyne Skye Hackshaw, of the St Joseph’s Convent Kingstown, and Casnique Williams-Georgetown Secondary.

The Defending Monarch in this category is Zion Lewis.

And in the Junior Soca Monarch Competition, the Finalists are: Katelaya Singing Kathy Nero-Barrouallie Primary, Malik Tempa John-Sandy Bay Secondary, Aniek Calypso Flames Stapleton-Evesham Methodist, Lylanie Singing Lylie Bascombe-Thomas Saunders Secondary, Alyssa Alice in Soca Land Brown, and Demi The Diva Bruce-Bishop’s College Kingstown, Janiya Lavia-Tourama Government. The Reserve is Kyran Pablo Adams-Sandy Bay Secondary.

The Defending Monarch in this category is Princess Alexcia Lexi DeShong.

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