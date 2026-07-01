NBC Radio Chairman commends management as the station celebrates 40 Years as a Corporation

Chairman of the Board of Directors of the National Broadcasting Corporation, Kendol Morgan, has applauded the Management and Leadership of the station for their dedication and vision.

In an interview with NBC News, Mr. Morgan highlighted the station’s defining role in community connection and coverage, particularly through initiatives such as the Christmas Caroling Contest.

Reflecting on the station’s journey, Mr. Morgan noted that NBC Radio has shaped culture, identity, and public life in the Caribbean,

Mr. Morgan said his vision is to make NBC Radio the best in the Caribbean, even as the media landscape faces challenges of competition. Looking ahead, Mr. Morgan envisions NBC Radio becoming a full-fledged multi-media corporation.

Mr. Morgan also extended gratitude to the audience for their continuing strong support and assured them that NBC Radio will remain committed to its mission of being the voice of the people.

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