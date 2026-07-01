NBC Radio celebrates 40 Years as a Corporation

The National Broadcasting Corporation is today celebrating 40 years since the institution was established as a Corporation.

On July 1st, 1986, what was initially known as WIBS and later Radio St. Vincent and the Grenadines (RSVG), officially became NBC Radio St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

In January 2002, NBC Radio began the transition to the FM Band, and today broadcasts on frequencies 107.5 and 90.7 FM.

Known as “The Sound of the Nation,” NBC Radio has, over the past four decades, produced family-friendly programming that resonates with children, teenagers, and adults alike.

Supported by advertisers and government subventions, the Corporation continues to uphold its mission of service while adapting to the evolving needs of its audience.

NBC Radio currently employs thirty-five staff members and engages listeners through its two active platforms: Facebook and Instagram.

As the station reflects on its journey, it remains committed to delivering quality programming and strengthening its role as the trusted voice of St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

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