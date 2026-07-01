Rotary Club donates equipment to the Occupational Therapy Unit of the Mental Health Rehabilitation Centre

The Occupational Therapy Unit of the Mental Health Rehabilitation Centre has received a boost, following a donation of equipment and supplies from the Rotary Club of St. Vincent South.

Delivering remarks at the official handing-over ceremony, Minister of Health, Wellness, Environmental Health and Energy, Hon. Daniel Cummings, expressed gratitude for the donation.

Meanwhile, President of the Rotary Club of St. Vincent South Kim Haydock, reiterated the Clubs dedication to humanitarian service and community development.

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