Police urge responsible road use as Carnival celebrations shift into high gear

The Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force is appealing to motorists to use the road responsibly, as the Carnival celebrations move into high gear.

Superintendent of Police Parnel Browne, Officer in charge of Traffic, Transport and Garage says it is important that motorists practice safe driving to avoid accidents, in light of the influx of vehicles on the roads.

Superintendent Brown is also urging motorists to be mindful of their alcohol intake.

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