Vincentian entrepreneur represents SVG at World Business Angels Investors Week 2026

Vincentian Entrepreneur Kimya Glasgow represented St. Vincent and the Grenadines and the wider Caribbean as a featured Panelist during the Opening Ceremony of World Business Angels Investors Week 2026, held on Monday, 22 June.

Speaking with NBC News, Miss Glasgow said is pleased to have been a part of the event which was hosted by the World Business Angels Investment Forum, an affiliated partner of the G20 Global Partnership for Financial Inclusion.

Miss Glasgow emphasized that networking provides entrepreneurs with opportunities to collaborate, share resources, and build partnerships which drive innovation and growth.

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