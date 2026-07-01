Young Calypsonians and Soca Artiste crowned at Junior Calypso Calypso and Soca Monarch 2026

The talent of the nation’s young Calypsonians and Soca Artistes came under the spotlight on Tuesday, with the staging of the 2026 edition of the Junior Calypso and Soca Monarch Competitions.

In the Primary School category of the Calypso Competition, Samiya My My Hutchins of the Dorsetshire Hill Govt School emerged victorious with 259 points, with her rendition of Journey to Prosperity.

Second was Amina Lucas also of the Dorsetshire Hill Govt School with 215 points, performing Good Role Models, while Valiesha Johnson of the Tourama Govt School was third with 212 points with her presentation of Dollars and Sense.

In the Secondary category of the Calypso Competition, there was a tie for first place: Divine Walters of the St. Joseph’s Convent Kingstown with her performance of Mr. A.I. and Princess Alexcia Lexi De Shong of the Sandy Bay Secondary with her song I Cry. They both scored 267 points.

Ameeah Glasgow of the St. Joseph’s Convent Kingstown took the third spot with 265 points with her rendition of Blessed are the Peacemakers

And, in the Soca Monarch Competition, Lylanie Singing Lylie Bascombe of the Thomas Saunders Secondary secured the crown with 254 points, performing Earthquake.

Princess Alexcia Lexi DeShong of the Sandy Bay Secondary was second with 253 points, while Demi The Diva Bruce of the Bishop’s College Kingstown, took the third spot with 232 points with her rendition of Soca.

The Junior Calypso and Soca Monarch Show was held with the theme: Young Voices, Big Vibes

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