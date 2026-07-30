A call has been made here for more resources to be made available to strengthen border security in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

The call came from Sub-Lieutenant at the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Coast Guard Service, Alvis Daniel during NBC’s On the Beat Program, which addressed the topic: Securing Our Borders: Customs, the Coast Guard and National Security.

The Coast Guard Official said limited resources continue to hamper efforts to secure the country’s maritime borders.

Sub-Lieutenant Daniel also underscored the importance of continued training in order to effectively combat illegal activities.

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