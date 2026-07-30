The United Nations Department of Economic and Social Affairs (UN DESA), is providing support to the Government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines, as it move to implement better management practices for the country’s infrastructure.

Minister of Fisheries, Marine and Land Conservation and Climate Resilience Hon. Conroy Huggins says a team from the United Nations is currently on a mission here for Climate resilience infrastructure assessment management.

Minister Huggins says the infrastructure asset management initiative will assist the Government with its long term sustainable development program.

Like this: Like Loading…

Related