MR ALPIAN RUDOLPH OTWAY ALLEN, M.B.E of Arnos Vale died on Tuesday August 18th at the age of 86. He was a former Parliamentarian. The funeral takes place on Wednesday September 2nd at the Kingstown Methodist Church. The body will lie in state at the House of Assembly for public viewing from 10:00 to 11:00 am, then at the church for public viewing and tributes from 1:00 to 1:55 pm. The service begins at 2:00 pm. Burial will be at the Kingstown cemetery

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