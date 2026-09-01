An official launch will be held here this month, as the Inland Revenue Department moves to introduce its new online system, designed to make it easier for Tax Payers to conduct transactions with the Department.

Word of this came from Comptroller of Inland Revenue, Kelvin Pompey, during NBC’s Face to Face Programme.

Mr. Pompey said the new system will completely revolutionize the way customers interact with the Department.

Mr. Pompey said the Inland Revenue Department has been implementing the new system on a phased basis, with a view towards eliminating long lines.

Like this: Like Loading…

Related