The Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Rural Transformation has begun implementing measures to regularize the process of issuing Farmers’ Identification Cards.

Portfolio Minister Hon. Israel Bruce made the announcement while speaking on radio today, noting that the Ministry has already begun dealing with persons who possess Farmer’s IDs but do not meet the requirements.

Minister Bruce said the Ministry is working towards digitizing the Farmer’s ID, noting that the process will be multi-faceted.

And Minister Bruce also said there have been cases where Extension Officers verified Farmer’s ID applications without proper knowledge or evidence. He indicated that the new system will bring an end to that practice.

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