The OECS Commission views the rehabilitation of the Bequia Fish Market as an important investment in the livelihood of the fisherfolk in the community.

The point was made by Natasha Deterville‑Moise of the OECS Commission, who was delivering remarks at the recently held ground breaking ceremony for the rehabilitation project.

Mrs. Deterville-Moise underscored the importance of fisheries in the Eastern Caribbean, noting that it remains an important source of food, employment, and income for coastal communities.

The Bequia Fish Market Rehabilitation Project is being funded through a 3.2 million dollar grant from the OECS Commission Biodiversity Support Program, which is funded by the European Union.

Like this: Like Loading…

Related