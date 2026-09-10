The High Command of the Royal Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force came together this week for a high-level strategic meeting aimed at strengthening the organization.

A release from the Police Force says the Forum was held to position the organization to respond more effectively to the policing and national security needs of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines.

The session was attended by the Acting Commissioner of Police, Trevor Bailey, as well as the Deputy Commissioner of Police and Assistant Commissioners of Police, who examined the operational and organisational barriers affecting crime-fighting and service delivery.

It is also focused on aligning priorities, strengthening accountability and ensuring that decisions taken at the executive level are clearly communicated and understood throughout the entire rank and file.

The release noted that effective policing cannot be built on isolated directives, and requires careful planning, shared ownership, co-ordinated action and the commitment of every member of the organisation.

It said the High Command is therefore working to ensure that the Force’s strategic initiatives are properly developed, thoroughly examined and supported by the systems necessary for effective implementation.

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