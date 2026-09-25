The Calliaqua community will be a hive of Cultural, Economic and Entertainment activity later today with the return of the Calliaqua Culture Pot.

Chairperson of the East St. George Steering Committee, Akin John says everything is in place for this evening’s event to be held at the Calliaqua Culture Pot Square from 6PM with the theme: One Pot, Many Flavours, A Taste Ah Arwe Culture.

Mr. John says the Calliaqua Culture Pot will provide a platform for Vincentians to showcase the nation’s culture, creativity and local cuisine, while also providing economic activity for residents of the community.

Mr. John says this evening’s return of the Calliaqua Culture Pot promises to be an exciting event for all ages.

He says it will include local entertainment, indigenous foods and local Art and craft, all in one location.

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