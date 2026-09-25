The Dental Services Department in the Ministry of Health, hosted a Prize-Giving Ceremony on Thursday for a Video Competition and Public Speaking Competition, held as part of activities to mark Dental Awareness Week.

The Video Competition focused on dental education for adults, while the Public Speaking Competition targeted primary and secondary schools with the theme: “Brush the Teeth That You Love to Keep.”

In the Primary Schools Public Speaking Competition, Lodge Village Government School captured the first position; the Kingstown Preparatory School was second, the Barrouallie Government School was third, and the fourth place went to the Bequia Anglican School.

In the Secondary Schools Public Speaking Competition, the Thomas Saunders Secondary School took first place, the St. Vincent Girls’ High School placed second, the St. Clair Dacon Secondary School finished third, and fourth place went to the Mountain View Adventist Academy.

In the Video Competition, Alejandro Tesorero of Invest SVG, captured first place, winning a Sandals Day Pass for two and a prize from GECCU.

The competitions formed part of a wider effort to raise awareness about the importance of oral hygiene across all age groups during Dental Awareness Week 2026.

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