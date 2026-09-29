The Ministry of National Security is assuring Vincentians that steps are being taken to keep citizens safe and secure, even as authorities continue to confront disturbing incidents.

The assurance came from Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Security, Major Hon. St. Clair Leacock, as he spoke on radio yesterday.

While acknowledging that there is much to be concerned about, Minister Leacock emphasized that the Government has been taking all necessary measures to confront crime, including the implementation of structural reforms within the Police Force.

Minister Leacock acknowledged that the past weekend was a difficult one, but reminded citizens of the successes recorded in earlier stop‑and‑search operations.

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