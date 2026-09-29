Five men have been arrested by the Royal Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force and charged in connection with two separate firearm and ammunition matters arising from police operations conducted on Saturday September 26.

In a release, the Police said in the first matter, Zane Dopwell, a 38 year old mechanic of Walvaroo, and Kyle Ragguette, a 33 year old entrepreneur of Long Wall, were jointly charged with possession of an illegal firearm and possession of ammunition.

The men allegedly had in their possession one Glock 19 semi-automatic pistol and 15 rounds of 9mm ammunition, without licences issued under the Firearms Act. The offences were allegedly committed in Paul’s Avenue.

Dopwell and Ragguette appeared before the Serious Offences Court, where they pleaded not guilty. Bail was denied, and the matter was adjourned to October 5, 2026.

In the second matter, Tearon James, a 29 years old, mechanic; Terrell McLean, a 32 years old tradesman; and Akeem Penniston, a 32 year old labourer, all of Diamond, were jointly charged with possession of an illegal firearm and possession of ammunition.

The men allegedly had in their possession one Diamondback .380 semi-automatic pistol and six rounds of .380 ammunition, without licences issued under the Firearms Act.

The offences were allegedly committed in Kingstown.

James, McLean and Penniston appeared before the Serious Offences Court, where they pleaded not guilty.

Bail was denied, and the matter was adjourned to October 12.

In total, the two matters resulted in the recovery of two firearms and 21 rounds of ammunition.

The Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force continues to encourage members of the public to provide information concerning illegal firearms, ammunition and other criminal activity.

The Police say information can be provided to Police Control at 457-1211 or the nearest Police Station. Investigations are continuing.

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