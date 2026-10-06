The Central Water and Sewerage Authority (CWSA) is advising the public that, following the passage of the Tropical Wave, several water supply systems are experiencing operational challenges, resulting in service disruptions across affected communities.

In a release, the CWSA says the Majorca, Montreal and Mamnoon Systems, have been severely impacted, leaving the communities they serve completely without water.

The high turbidity levels at the Perseverance System have forced a temporary shutdown as a precautionary measure to safeguard water quality.

The CWSA says technical crews are on the ground working urgently to clear affected systems and restore service as quickly as possible.

The Authority cautions that additional breakages within the distribution network may occur nationwide, potentially affecting other communities. Residents are encouraged to report outages or visible breakages directly to the CWSA.

Meanwhile, the Solid Waste Collection Service remains in effect.

However, delays may occur in areas affected by heavy flooding and road blockages.

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