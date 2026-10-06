The Traffic Branch of the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force, is advising the public that there are road blockages affecting the movement of traffic in and out of Kingstown, as well as along sections of the Windward and Leeward sides of the island.

In a release, the Traffic Department says motorists are advised to use alternative routes where possible and exercise extreme caution when travelling in and around the affected areas.

Motorists should expect delays and possible traffic congestion and are encouraged to allow additional time to reach their destinations.

Drivers are also reminded to reduce their speed, maintain a safe following distance, and remain alert to the presence of pedestrians, other motorists.

The Traffic Branch says it is currently monitoring the situation and will continue to assist with the movement of traffic.

Motorists are also asked to comply with the instructions of Police Officers and traffic personnel and to avoid unnecessary travel through the affected areas where possible.

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