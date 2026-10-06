All educational institutions across St. Vincent and the Grenadines remain closed today due to the severe weather conditions overnight and ongoing safety alerts.

Earlier today, the Ministry of Education said current weather hazards pose significant risks to public transportation and general commuting conditions and the safety and well-being of students, teachers, and support staff remain a priority.

Parents and guardians are strongly advised to keep children indoors and off the roads, ensuring that students do not attempt to travel to school today.

The Ministry says teaching and administrative personnel are not required to report to physical facilities unless specifically designated as emergency response staff.

The Ministry encouraged Parents to monitor local weather advisories and updates regarding school through official channels.

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